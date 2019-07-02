With just under three months to go until the Rugby World Cup, Shigetaka Mori has been announced as the new President of Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU).

The tournament is due to held between September 2 and November 20 in Japan and former Japanese captain Mori succeeds Tadashi Okamura as head of the national governing body.

"I am determined to lead the sport in Japan," the 67-year-old told Japanese news agency Kyodo News.

"I hope the national team will move up one spot at a time in the world rankings, as Japanese rugby undergoes a baptism of fire at the professional level.

"I hope that in a few decades from now, the Japanese national team will compete for victory against powerhouses at a World Cup held again in Japan."

Japan are currently 11th in the rugby union world rankings and have been grouped with Scotland and Ireland for the Rugby World Cup, with two more sides still to be confirmed.

The 67-year-old Shigetaka Mori has been appointed as the new President of Japan Rugby Football Union ahead of the country hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup ©JRFU

Mori makes the step up to President from his vice-president role with former Waseda University coach Katsuyuki Kiyomiya elected the new vice-president.

Japan's men's sevens coach Kensuke Iwabuchi has been appointed the new chairman.

"We have to work hard with the belief that what we do in the next year or two will decide the next 50 years of Japanese rugby," Iwabuchi told Kyodo News.

The JRFU's Honorary President, former Prime Minister and Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori resigned in April as he called for reforms in the governing body.

The newly-elected President Mori claimed 27 caps for Japan's national team and opened his corporate rugby career with the now-defunct Nippon Steel Corporation team in Kamaishi, North-Eastern Japan.

The side won seven consecutive National Championships from 1979 to 1985.