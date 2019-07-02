Brazilian Antonio Tenorio tops the International Paralympic Committee (IPC)'S "Ones to Watch" list ahead of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Judo International Qualifier for next year's Paralympic Games due to start in Fort Wayne tomorrow.

He claimed the silver medal in the men's under-100 kilograms contest at Rio 2016 and is targeting a seventh Paralympic medal at Tokyo 2020 having won gold at Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The 48-year-old Brazilian had been expected to feature on the podium at last year's IBSA Judo World Championships in in Odivelas in Portugal after he claimed 2018 gold at the Pan American Championships but he failed to live up to expectation and finished down the field.

He will bid to get back on track at the three-day event at the Grand Wayne Convention Centre with just over a year to go until the start of Tokyo 2020.

Inna Cherniak from Ukraine claimed 2018 World Championship gold medal in the womens under-52 kilograms event and will be targeting further success in the United States.

Cherniak won gold at Rio 2016 in the women's under-57kg contest but moved down a category in 2017 and has maintained a golden flourish.

Brazil's Antonio Tonorio and Choi Gwang-geun of South Korea in action during the men's under-100kg contest at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The first Mexican female judoka to win gold at the Paralympics was Lenia Ruvalcaba and she is competing to take the women's under-70kg gold again in Tokyo.

Twelve years after winning her first World Championships gold medal, France's Sandrine Martinet is also gunning for glory in Tokyo.

She claimed the bronze medal in the women's under-48kg contest at the World Championships last year but already has Paralympic gold and silver medals from Rio 2016 and Beijing 2008.

Uzbekistan's Sherzod Namozov has been the man to been in the under-60kg contest since bursting on to the judo scene in 2014.

He helped Uzbekistan to the top of the medal table as one of three gold medal winners at Rio 2016 and was a bronze medal winner at last year's World Championships after suffering a shock defeat against Algeria’s Ishak Ouldkouider.

Individual competitions are due to place tomorrow and Thursday (July 4) followed by team competitions on Friday (July 5).