International University Sports Federation (FISU) secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond has predicted that the Summer Universiade will be "excellent", with two days to go until Naples 2019 is due to begin.

Saintrond made the comments during an opening press conference for the event.

"Regione Campania, is one of the richest lands in terms of culture and history, not just in Italy but in the whole world," he said.

"We have all the ingredients to make this not an average Universiade, but an an excellent one.”

Also in attendance today was FISU President Oleg Matytsin, who began the conference with some opening remarks.

"In a world full of turbulence, students are protagonists of change in our countries, in order to build a more stable society and a more stable future," he said.

Around 9,300 athletes are expected to compete in 18 sports, with the event scheduled to take place from Wednesday (July 3) until July 14.

The Italian city have had less time than normal to prepare, having stepped up to host the competition in May 2016 following the withdrawal of Brasilia in 2014 due to financial concerns.

Naples 2019 Special Commissioner Gianluca Basile and general coordinator Adam Sotiriadis touched on this during the discussion.

"This challenge of getting ready was overcome together," said Sotiriadis.

"With extraordinary effort from all."

Italy's Olympic swimming gold medallist Massimiliano Rosolino, also a Naples 2019 ambassador, spoke of his experience growing up in the Italian city ©FISU

A number of athletes were present at the conference, both former and present.

Naples 2019 ambassador Massimiliano Rosolino is the most decorated Italian swimmer of all time, with 60 international medals, including an Olympic gold from Sydney 2000 in the 200 metres individual medley.

The 40-year-old spoke of his experience growing up in Naples and how this helped him in his career.

"Difficulties are not always a problem," he said.

"They also have a value.

"Naples was a difficult reality then, but it educated me and pushed me to exceed my limits to excel.

"The organisation of this Universiade is the proof of how far we have come."

Basketball player Eziyoda Magbegor of Australia and diver Lauren Reedy of the United States, both due to compete during the next two weeks, completed the press conference line up.