Sweden set up a quarter-final match with Serbia at International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s EuroBasket by beating Latvia in a qualification match in Riga.

The Swedish and Latvian teams were forced to contest a qualification match to book their place in the last eight after finishing second and third in their groups respectively.

With the remainder of the competition taking place in Serbia, today’s two qualification matches at Arena Riga served as Latvia’s final day as co-hosts.

It would also prove their final day of the tournament as Sweden produced a dominant first half to effectively end Latvia’s hopes.

Sweden held a comfortable 45-23 advantage at the halfway point in the match.

The Latvian team outscored their opponents in the final two quarters but were unable to undo the early damage as Sweden triumphed 77-62.

Frida Eldebrink was the star performer for Sweden, contributing 21 points to their final tally.

Having beaten one co-host the Swedish team are now set to face the other when they take on Serbia at the Štark Arena in Belgrade on Thursday (July 4).

Britain and Montenegro are due to the final match in Riga later today.

The winners of their tie will advance to a quarter-final against Hungary.

Qualification matches are scheduled tocontinue in Belgrade tomorrow with Belgium and Slovenia battling for the right to play 2017 runners-up France.

Holders Spain await the winners of the match between Italy and Russia.

More follows