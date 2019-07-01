Olympic gold medallist Lee Yong-dae heads a strong South Korean challenge for 2019 Badminton World Federation (BWF) Yonex Canada Open due to begin in Calgary tomorrow.

Lee won gold at Beijing 2008 and went on to hold the world number one rank for 104 consecutive weeks.

He will be joined by compatriot and top see Lee Dong-Keun at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary with three Indian stars –Sai Praneeth Bhamidipati, Prannoy Kumar and Parupalli Kashyap –among the top eight seeds at the Markin-MacPhail Centre.

Prize money at this BWF Super 100 tournament, due to conclude on Sunday (July 7), is $75,000 (£59,000/€66,000).

Canadian hopes lie with 17-year-old national champion Brian Yang, currently ranked number four in the BWF's world junior rankings.

In the women's draw, 15th-ranked Michelle Li will fly the flag for Canada as the hosts look to build on strong performances at the 2019 Sudirman Cup.

Michelle Li of Canada is the top seed in the women's draw ©Getty Images

Li heads into the women's tournament as the number one seed but can expect tough opposition from South Korea's top eight trio of Kim Ga-eun, An Se-young and Kim Hyo-min.

This year's tournament, which will see most of the top 100 in both the men's and women's draws, is the inaugural year for sponsor Sun Life.

"Sun Life is proud to support the 2019 Canada Open, a tournament that will draw top athletes from around the world and showcase up-and-coming talent," Stephanie Vigneault, vice-president of insurance distribution, wholesale channel at Sun Life, said.

"Promoting sport as a way for Canadians to stay healthy and active is a natural fit for Sun Life.

"This premier, international competition is a great way to engage existing badminton fans while introducing new fans to the sport."