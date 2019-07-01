Ivory Coast are through to the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after securing second place in Group D with a 4-1 win over Namibia in Cairo.

Max Gradel's volley in the 39th minute and Serey Dié's deflected effort in the 58th minute put the Ivorians into a 2-0 lead at the Egyptian capital's 30 June Stadium before Joslin Kamatuka pulled a goal back for Namibia in the 71st minute.

Wilfried Zaha added a third with right-footed shot after cutting in from the left-hand side in the 84th minute and Maxwel Cornet capped off the win with the fourth a minute from the end.

Ivory Coast finished runners-up to Morocco, who made it a three 1-0 victories out of three matches with success over South Africa at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Attacking midfielder Mbark Boussoufa scored the winner from a free-kick in the 90th minute.

South Africa still have a chance of qualifying for the last-16 as one of the four best third-place finishers, but they will have to await the conclusion of Groups E and F tomorrow.

Namibia have been eliminated having lost all three of their games.

In Group C, Senegal defeated Kenya 3-0 to join Algeria in qualifying for the last-16.

Sadio Mané scored twice after Ismaïla Sarr's volley in the 63rd minute had put Senegal in front at 30 June Stadium.

His first was in the 71st minute before his second came from the penalty-spot seven minutes later after Philemon Otieno was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Sarr.

Mané, who plays his club football for Liverpool, had earlier had a first-half penalty saved by Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Like South Africa, Kenya could still qualify for the last-16 as one of the four best third-place finishers

Group A's third-place finishers DR Congo have definitely qualify after today's results due to having a superior goal difference over South Africa and Kenya.

Today's other match in Group C saw Algeria maintain their unbeaten record by overcoming Tanzania 3-0 at Al Salam Stadium.

Napoli midfielder Adam Ounas provided the assist for Islam Slimani’s 34th minute opener before scoring twice himself in the 39th minute and then in first-half stoppage time.

As table toppers, Algeria are set to face one of the best third-placed teams in the next round.