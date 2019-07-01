Avishka Fernando’s first international century overshadowed fellow young star Nicholas Pooran's as Sri Lanka edged a thrilling International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup clash with West Indies by 23 runs at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

The 21-year-old Fernando went one better than cameos against England and Sri Lanka by crossing the three-figure threshold for the first time as Sri Lanka posted an imposing 338-6.

Pooran offered hope of a famous West Indies win by also reaching his maiden hundred.

But, having helped his side rally from 199-6 in an 83-run stand with Fabian Allen, his 118 could not see the Windies over the line as they ended on 315-9, 23 runs short of a record World Cup run chase.

West Indies broke through when Dimuth Karunaratne feathered Jason Holder behind, but that merely heralded Fernando’s arrival.

His task, especially after Kusal Perera was run out for 64 having contemplated attempting an ill-judged second, was to rebuild.

But he did much more than that, managing a 103-ball 104, featuring nine fours and two sixes, that propelled Sri Lanka to a daunting total.

Set 339 to win, the Windies were 84-4 in the 18th over.

Pooran played some fine shots, ably supported by Allen who showed outstanding power to hit a 30-ball half-century - only to be run out following a terrible mix-up with Pooran.

With 31 needed from the last three overs, Pooran was caught behind as West Indies closed on 315-9 and Lasith Malinga finished on 3-55.

Both Sri Lanka and West Indies began the match knowing they could not qualify for the semi-finals.

Although Sri Lanka could beat India in their final group match to join England on 10 points, they would miss out on qualification having won four games to England’s five.

Action at the ICC Men's World Cup is due to continue tomorrow.

Bangladesh are scheduled to face India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.