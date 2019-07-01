Places at next year's Paralympic Games will be on line when the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball and Judo International Qualifier for Tokyo 2020 begins in Fort Wayne tomorrow.

Goalball atches are due to take place at two venues - Indiana Tech and the Turnstone Centre for Adults and Children with Disabilities - and will feature 27 men’s and women’s teams.

The top two teams in each gender will secure their place at Tokyo 2020.

Belgium, Brazil and Germany - the top three teams at last year's IBSA Goalball World Championships in Malmö having already qualified in the men's tournament Tokyo 2020.

Brazil, Russia and Rio 2016 gold medallists Turkey have all secured places in the women's tournaments after their performances in Malmö.

Japan are qualified in both tournaments as hosts.

America's Amanda Dennis will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes at the Goalball International Qualifier in Fort Wayne as the team try to qualify for Tokyo 2020 having won the Paralympic Games bronze medals at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

United States women will be aiming to get back on track in their Paralympic mission with an opening match tomorrow against Denmark.

The 2014 world champions have veteran Amanda Dennis in their ranks and she played a pivotal role in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro as the Americans claimed the bronze medal.

Her strong offensive game saw the United States defeat hosts Brazil 3-2 in the bronze medal match and she will be targeting another shot at Paralympic glory as the qualifier gets underway on home turf.

Canada are aiming to avenge a fourth place finish at the 2018 World Championships.

They are in Fort Wayne as the second most decorated team at the Paralympic Games with five medals, including two golds at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.

"We are focused on a top two finish [in Fort Wayne] and know that there will be no easy game and we will have to be ready for all our opponents," Canadian coach Trent Farebrother said.

"We have a strong offensive player in Emma Reinke who scored an impressive 24 goals at last year’s [World] Championships and we also have the addition at the back of Amy Burk.

"This is complimented by a strong defence."

China add to the depth of the field as the silver medallists from the last three Paralympic Games.

Other nations in the women’s tournament are Australia, China, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Israel, South Korea, Spain and Ukraine.

Final day of practice here before the ISBA goalball tournament gets going tomorrow. Australia 🇦🇺 and Denmark 🇩🇰 getting in some work early today after delayed flights yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vIA6et9WyV — Doug Edgar (@INTechTrack) July 1, 2019

The men's Paralympic champions Lithuania are seeking to progress to Tokyo with star player Justas Pažarauskas leading their ranks.

Pažarauskas was influential as the Europeans stormed to the gold medal at Rio 2016 and they followed it up with the European title a year later.

Lithuania had to settle for bronze at last year's World Championships when losing their semi-final to Brazil and will be aiming for a good performance as they seek to defend their title in the Japanese capital next year.

The team has a new coach in Valdas Gecevičius.

"The team has really changed," Mantas Panovas, a member of their squad, said.

"The trainer is strict, demanding, aware of what he wants.

"I think this is very important for the team.

"I think the team's atmosphere has changed.

"He made the team spirit that was somewhat lacking in the past."

America's men, the silver medallists at Rio 2016, are due to get underway against on Ukraine at the Turnstone Centre.

The Ukrainian team is looking to qualify for their first Paralympic Games after being promoted to the top division.

London 2012 gold medallists Finland are also in the hunt for a top two finish in the men’s, as well as Beijing 2008 winners China.

Relative newcomers Argentina return to the court after their World Championships debut last year, hoping to show signs of improvement 12 months on.

Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, South Korea, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Turkey round off the men’s field.

Goalball is scheduled to get underway with the first group matches.

The quarter-finals and placement games are due to take place on July followed by the medal matches one day later.



The judo competition is due to start on Wednesday (July 3).