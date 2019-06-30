England reignited their International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup campaign following two consecutive defeats with a 31-victory over India at Edgbaston in Birmingham today.

The win lifted the hosts back into the top four above Pakistan and means a victory against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday (July 3) will secure them a place in the semi-finals.

India’s defeat was their first of this campaign and resulted in Sri Lanka joining Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa in exiting the World Cup.

England posted 337-7, with Jonny Bairstow scoring 111, Ben Stokes 79 and Jason Roy 66.

It left India needing the highest run chase in World Cup history if they were to win.

But they fell 31 runs short, despite Rohit Sharma scoring 102, his third century of the tournament and captain Virat Kohli 66.

The win was a relief for England, the world's top-ranked team and the pre-tournament favourites, following defeats against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia - the last two in successive matches.

"We played extremely well," England captain Eoin Morgan said.

"Jason Roy and Bairstow at the top were magnificent to watch.

"The continuation of partnerships throughout took us to a formidable total.

"No game in this tournament is easy.

"Every game has been extremely tough and it will continue to be."

There was criticism of India's MS Dhoni after his side lost by 31 runs to England at Edgbaston i Birmingham - denting Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-finals ©Getty Images

After the match, Kohli was forced to defend Indian legend MS Dhoni.

Dhoni came to the crease at 226-4, with India needing 112 off 65 balls, and eventually finished on 42 not out from 31 balls.

Victory for India would have left their arch-rivals Pakistan in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals at the expense of England.

Kohli claimed the subdued finish to India's innings was down to the quality of England's bowling.

"t’s up to the discussions with the two guys in there," he said.

"MS was trying really hard to get the boundaries.

"It wasn’t easy because they were bowling really well.

"When the run-rate got to 14-15 it became tough."

Tomorrow's match is due to see Sri Lanka play the West Indies at The Riverside Durham at Chester-le-Street in what is a dead rubber.