The Netherlands got their International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Women’s European Championship Division A campaign off to the ideal start in front of a home crowd today.

The Dutch, the reigning world and European champions, began the round robin stage with a 59-36 victory over Spain at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam.

Mariska Beijer contributed more than half of her team’s points with 31, while Bo Kramer chipped in with 11.

Virginia Pérez’s 21 points for the Spanish proved in vain.

Elsewhere, Britain served notice of their intentions by destroying France 66-18.

ECWA NEWS - A confident start by Great Britain 🇬🇧 as they get a 66-18 win over France 🇫🇷, 66-18, in the second game of day 1 at the 2019 Women's European Championship.



Amy Conroy amassed 23 points and she was well supported by Robyn Love on 10 and Judith Hamer on nine.

Germany are due to take on Turkey later.

All six teams are due to play each other once during the round robin stage with the top four progressing to the semi-finals, set to take place on Saturday (July 6).

The nations which reach the last four will secure places at next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

