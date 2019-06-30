Holders Spain and France progressed directly to the quarter-finals of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s EuroBasket by winning their respective groups.

The 2017 finalists had both won their opening matches of the tournament being co-hosted by Latvia and Serbia to effectively assure themselves of progression.

Spain made sure of their place in the last eight by securing a 59-56 victory over Latvia at the Riga Arena.

The result ensured they finished top of Group A ahead of Britain, who beat Ukraine 68-54 for their second win of the event.

Co-hosts Latvia joined Britain in advancing to the qualification round, where both teams will hope to earn a quarter-final spot.

Latvia progressed on their head-to-head record against Ukraine, having beaten them earlier in the group phase.

France were confirmed as Group B winners as they secured a third straight success, overcoming Sweden 71-65.

Sweden had already been assured of progression to the qualification matches prior to their match with the 2017 runners-up.

It followed Montenegro recording a 70-57 win over the Czech Republic, which saw the Czech team bow out on head-to-head records.

France beat Sweden to earn a quarter-final berth at FIBA EuroBasket ©Getty Images

Co-hosts Serbia earned their place in the quarter-finals by securing a third consecutive victory of the competition.

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists beat Belgium 70-66 in their Pool D match at the Crystal Hall in Zrenjanin.

Russia beat Belarus 76-62 to clinch a place in the qualification matches at their opponents’ expense.

Group C had already seen Hungary clinch a place in the quarter-final prior to their final match, which they lost 59-58 to the already eliminated Turkey.

Italy beat Slovenia 75-57 to secure second place in the standings.

Hungary are now due to face the winners of the qualification match between Britain and Montenegro, scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Italy and Russia are set to head-to-head for the right to face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Serbia will face the winners of Latvia's match with Sweden, while Belgium and Slovenia will meet with the victors playing France in the quarter-finals.