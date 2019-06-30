France were crowned wheelchair basketball champions on the final day of the European Para Youth Games at Pajulahti in Finland.

The French team faced the challenge of Italy in the gold medal match at the Pajulahti Hall.

France produced a dominant performance to clinch a comfortable 95-28 win over the Italians.

The bronze medal was earned by Ireland as they emerged as 42-24 winners against Portugal.

Portugal were, though, able to celebrate success as goalball competition drew to a conclusion.

The Portuguese squad had progressed to the final due to a 5-3 semi-final win over Romania yesterday.

Brilliant....our Under 23 Men have just won the bronze medal 🥉 at the @epyg2019 well done everyone 🇬🇧🔵💙 pic.twitter.com/MSmiM0uuxk — Goalball UK (@GoalballUK) June 30, 2019

They clinched top spot on the podium by earning a 5-2 victory against Germany.

Britain, who suffered defeat to Germany in the semi-finals, won the bronze medal match.

The British team won by a narrow 3-2 score against Romania.

The European Para Youth Games were organised by the European Paralympic Committee.

They were hosted by the Finnish Paralympic Committee at Pajulahti Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre.