Russia secured their progress to the final round of the International Volleyball Federation Men’s Nations League thanks to a thrilling win over Argentina in Brisbane.

The Russians were twice pegged back by their South American opponents at Queensland State Netball Centre but prevailed in five sets, winning 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11.

Russia are third in the standings, with the top six teams set to qualify for the season-ending finale at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago in the United States next month.

Elsewhere in Pool 17, Australia made the most of home advantage as they got the better of basement side China 24-26, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18.

Poland, in red, boosted their qualification hopes for the FIVB Men’s Nations League final in Chicago with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory against Germany in Leipzig ©FIVB/Twitter

In Pool 19, United States - who have already qualified automatically for the final round as hosts - overcame mid-table Serbia 14-25, 25-20, 29-27, 26-24 at Kolodruma in Bulgarian city Plovdiv.

Poland gave their hopes of progress a huge boost with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory over hosts Germany in Pool 20 at Arena Leipzig.

