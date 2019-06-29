Real Madrid have announced the launch of a women's team who will take their place in the Liga Femenina Iberdrola in the upcoming season.

Spanish news outlet El Mundo reports the club has bought Madrid-based women's club CD Tacón and President Florentino Pérez has sanctioned a deal of almost €500,000 (£447,752/$569,775) for CD Tacón’s licence, following the club's promotion to the women's top division in Spain.

Rafael del Amo, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) women's soccer committee told Efe: "The Federation has had something to do, we thought it was very important that the best national teams have a female team.

"I always jokingly told my Real Madrid friends that they would not be great without a female team.

"I can say they are great."

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez, left, with Eden Hazard, will be aiming to sign the best names in women's football after the launch of a women's team ©Getty Images

The women's team is expected to train and play at Real’s Ciudad Real Madrid complex in Valdebebas.

Tacón were founded in 2014 and the arrangement sees Real Madrid join their arch-rivals Barcelona in producing a women's team.

Barcelona are the top-spending team in the top flight, shelling out in the region of €4 million (£3.6 million/$4.5 million) per year.

RFEF recently announced it would allocate around €20 million (£17.9 million/$22.7 million) to women's football with almost €6.5 million (£5.8 million/$7.4 million) to be used for the national team.

At the FIFA Women's World Cup, Spain were defeated in the last 16 by the United States.