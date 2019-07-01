The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) has held a fun run in celebration of Olympic Week.

As reported by Cook Islands News, CISNOC sports development manager John Glassie welcomed more than 100 keen runners and sports enthusiasts of all ages to the event at Punanga Nui Market in Avarua.

Glassie claimed the event was all about coming together and having some fun.

There were two different courses that circuited around the Punanga Nui Market and up to the roundabout in front of the Ministry of Justice.

Some participants chose to take part in the five kilometres run, while others opted for a 2km market walk.

Olympians Cook Islands have launched a new website to coincide with Olympic Day celebrations in the country ©Olympians Cook Islands