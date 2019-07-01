The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) has held a fun run in celebration of Olympic Week.
As reported by Cook Islands News, CISNOC sports development manager John Glassie welcomed more than 100 keen runners and sports enthusiasts of all ages to the event at Punanga Nui Market in Avarua.
Glassie claimed the event was all about coming together and having some fun.
There were two different courses that circuited around the Punanga Nui Market and up to the roundabout in front of the Ministry of Justice.
Some participants chose to take part in the five kilometres run, while others opted for a 2km market walk.
The aim of the run was to promote fitness, well-being, culture and education in commemoration of Olympic Day and the birth of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894.
In another celebration of the occasion, Olympians Cook Islands is launched its official website.
The website features profiles of the 30 Olympians that the country has produced so far.
Olympians Cook Islands President Erin Quirke has previously said it is hoped that it will encourage and enable Olympians to stay in touch with each other.
It has been designed to showcase the sporting achievements of athletes as well as their activities outside of the sporting arena.