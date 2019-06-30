An fun run in Koforidua was the main attraction as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) marked Olympic Day in style.

The run promotes the spirit of Olympism and this year's event saw hundreds of locals take to the streets of Koforidua in the country's Eastern Region.

Officials from GOC welcomed local keep fit clubs, students and the Eastern Regional Sports Directorate to take part in the five kilometres health walk, which started from the Asokore Community Centre.

An aerobics session kept spectators active throughout the day.

Toyota Ghana, Twellium Industries and Indomie were the day's key sponsors while GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah encouraged Ghanaians to enjoy regular exercise to stay fit and healthy.

Asserting an importance of the environment and its natural resources, the GOC also held a tress planting exercise.

Toyota were among the sponsors of the Olympic Day activities in Ghana this year ©GOC

Gifty Horsu-Fianu, Eastern region director of sports, claimed she appreciated the decision to stage the event in Koforidua, while Regional Minister and MP for Nkwakaw Ric Kwakye Darfour joined in the tree planting exericse, commending the GOC for a successful day.

The Manfe Methodist Senior High School also held zumba aerobics and a taekwondo demonstration.

The first ever Olympic Day was celebrated on 23 June in 1948 by nine National Olympic Committees to mark the founding of the Modern Olympic Movement in Paris by Pierre de Coubertin in 1894 but this year's event has been marked around the world.

In Zambia, a week of celebrations were held while more than 500 events were staged in the United States, with thousands of people taking part in Olympic-themed activities.

In Lausanne, Olympic Day also represented the inauguration of the International Olympic Committees new headquarters, Olympic House, said to be one of the world's most sustainable buildings.