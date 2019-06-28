The European Olympic Committees (EOC) will be surveying stakeholders on the sports programme for the 2023 European Games in Kraków and the Małopolska region.
The EOC's stakeholders, including members of the media, Chefs de Mission and sponsors, are being asked for feedback on the sports programme for the European Games taking place here at Minsk 2019.
Answers will be used to shape the next edition of the Games.
“The European Olympic Committees, together with our colleagues in Kraków and the Małopolska region of Poland, want to deliver the strongest possible sports programme for the third edition of the European Games in 2023," EOC sports director Peter Brüll said.
"With this in mind, we wish to receive feedback from our valued stakeholders, including the media, Chefs de Mission, sponsors and many others on what has worked so far and what can be improved upon going forward with regard to the European Games.
"We have already started putting together a list of sports that could potentially be included in the 2023 programme.
"We are looking in particular at sports that offer qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, are sustainable and tailored to the local environment, and are youth-oriented."
Eight sports here are part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification process, including shooting, table tennis, archery, athletics, karate, cycling, badminton and judo.
Beach soccer, boxing, canoe sprint, gymnastics, sambo and wrestling make up the remainder of the programme.
Potential new sports at the 2023 European Games could include those which have just been provisionally approved by the International Olympic Committee to appear at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
These are breakdancing, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Competition continues here until June 30.