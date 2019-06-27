The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) signed the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games host city contract and pledged to stage the inaugural event "to the highest standards".

The contract was signed by ANOC Acting President Robin Mitchell, ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg, QOC President HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani and QOC secretary general HE Jassim Rashid Al-Buenain at ANOC headquarters in Lausanne.

The Games, moved to Qatar from San Diego earlier this month, are due to take place from October 12 to 16 and will see athletes from more than 70 NOCs compete.

“Signing this host city contract marks the formalisation of our partnership with the Qatar Olympic Committee," Lindberg said.

"Preparations are well under way and we have been working hard with the QOC to ensure we are ready to welcome NOCs and their athletes in October.

"We are very excited and have complete confidence that Qatar will deliver the Games on time and to the highest standards.

“Qatar has a formidable track record in hosting elite sporting events and also boasts many existing beach venues, minimising the need for additional temporary infrastructure.

Secretary general Gunilla Lindberg says ANOC is confident Qatar will deliver the Games on time ©Getty Images

"Over the coming weeks we will be welcoming the International Federations and NOCs to Qatar so they can see the venues and stunning beach locations and provide feedback on how we can provide the best environment for the stars of the Games – the athletes.”

ANOC and the QOC will host participating International Federations at the start of July followed by the NOC Chef de Mission seminar from July 8 to 11.

The Games had been due to be held in San Diego but Californian organisers proved unable to raise the necessary money to fund it.

After shifting the location to Qatar, ANOC said it had received financial guarantees from the Government in the country, which is also hosting this year's International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships from September 28 to October 6 and is due to stage the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The decision to stage the Games in the Gulf nation comes despite a diplomatic row in the region, which saw Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in June 2017.

Lindberg has claimed hosting the event in Qatar "makes prudent financial and sporting sense".