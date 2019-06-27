United States defender Ali Krieger has criticised the country’s President Donald Trump after he expressed forthright views about her team mate Megan Rapinoe.

President Trump responded to comments made by Rapinoe to football magazine Eight by Eight in January, which were released as part of their Women’s World Cup edition in May.

"I'm not going to the f*****g White House," Rapinoe was quoted as saying, after being asked whether she was excited to go to the White House should the US team win the Women’s World Cup.

"No, I'm not going to the White House.

“We're not gonna be invited, I doubt it.”

The comments drew criticism from President Trump, who released a series of tweets criticising Rapinoe.

He claimed the Californian should “win first” before talking about an invite to the White House, before adding what he would invite the team regardless of whether they win the tournament or not.

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

President Trump also claimed Rapinoe should not “disrespect” the country and the American flag.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job,” he tweeted.

“We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.

“Be proud of the Flag that you wear.

“The USA is doing GREAT.”

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

Rapinoe has opted not to sing the national anthem at the Women’s World Cup in protest at a decision by US Soccer to ban players from kneeling during the anthem.

The decision was taken after she knelt during a game a month after American football player Colin Kaepernick had knelt to highlight police brutality and racism.

Rapinoe is also among 28 players suing the US Soccer in an effort to secure equal pay with the men’s national team.

The 33-year-old's team mate Krieger leapt to her defence after President Trump’s tweets.

"In regards to the 'President's' tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by (Rapinoe) & will sit this one out as well," Krieger wrote.

"I don't support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable."

The dispute comes prior to the US team’s quarter-final match against the host nation France tomorrow at the Women’s World Cup.

The defending champions are the only non-European side in the last eight of the competition.

Rapinoe scored both goals from the penalty spot in the US's 2-1 last-16 victory over Spain.