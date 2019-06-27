Outgoing sports director Hans Pum was among those honoured as the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV) held its 84th General Assembly in Vienna.

The 64-year-old, who is next month retiring from the position he has held since 2010, was given a standing ovation at Vienna City Hall.

He has been working in the ÖSV for 42 years in various functions.

Pum informed ÖSV President Peter Schröcksnadel of his decision earlier this year.

He stated it was earlier than originally planned, but that it was the "right time" for him.

"I experienced wonderful successes in the Austrian Skiing Association and I would like to thank the President for the trust he placed in me for many years," he said in April.

The focal point of the General Assembly was the reports of Schröcksnadel, the ÖSV Council and representatives of the national governing body’s different areas.

In a working meeting, Schröcksnadel and the ÖSV vice-presidents reflected on a "successful" World Championship season.

Delegates looked back at the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld ©Getty Images

After looking back at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld and the FIS Junior World Championships in Reiteralm, the delegates heard a report from the Austria Ski Pool as well as a preview of the upcoming season.

Proposals from the different commissions were also discussed and decided upon.

Furthermore, successful athletes were honoured and those who retired from competitive sport bid farewell.

Among those receiving a large golden sport honorary medal were nine Alpine skiers – Franziska Gritsch, Christian Hirschbühl, Marcel Hirscher, Vincent Kriechmayr, Katharina Liensberger, Michael Matt, Nicole Schmidhofer, Marco Schwarz and Katharina Truppe.

They were joined by eight ski jumpers – Philipp Aschenwald, Michael Hayböck, Chiara Hölzl, Daniel Huber, Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, Stefan Kraft, Eva Pinkelnig and Jacqueline Seifriedsberger.



Nordic combined skiers Bernhard Gruber, Lukas Klapfer, Franz-Josef Rehrl and Mario Seidl were also recognised along with snowboarders Hanno Douschan, Alessandro Hämmerle, Benjamin Karl and Daniela Ulbing.

Retirees include Alpine skiers Marcel Mathis and Philipp Schörghofer, and snowboarders Douschan, Ina Meschik and Markus Schairer.

Ski jumper Andreas Kofler’s career has also come to an end, as have those of Nordic combined skiers Wilhelm Denifl, Bernhard Flaschberger and David Pommer, ski crosser Thomas Zangerl and cross-country skier Luis Stadlober.