USA Luge has announced the appointment of Pat Anderson as its full-time development coach.

It marks a return to the role for Anderson, who previously worked in the position from 2005 to 2013.

He will oversee the country’s junior national C and D teams and will also be responsible for overseeing screening camps as USA Luge aims to unearth talent to bolster its programme.

It is hoped Anderson's coaching will help to develop future members of the USA Luge junior national, national and Olympic teams.

“I’m excited to get back and work with the athletes,” Anderson said.

During his first spell as USA Luge development coach, Anderson was credited for helping athletes such as Summer Britcher, Tucker West, Ty Andersen and Pat Edmunds.

The quartet secured gold in the team relay event at the Innsbruck 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Britcher is the most successful luge athlete from the United States on the World Cup circuit, having earned five victories during her career.

Summer Britcher was among the athletes Pat Anderson coached during his first spell at USA Luge ©Getty Images

Britcher and West both secured places in the Olympic team before the age of 21 and have now competed at two editions of the Games.

Anderson also helped to coach 2018 Olympian and 2019 World Championship bronze medallist Emily Sweeney.

He turned to coaching in 2005 having previously competed for the United States.

Anderson is a two-time junior world champion and junior World Cup winner.

He was also an alternate for the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics.