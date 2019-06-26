The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) Athletes' Council is looking ahead to the next four years with the release of its new strategic plan for 2019 to 2022.

Chaired by Tony Walby, a two-time Paralympian in judo who was elected leader in December 2018, the CPC Athletes' Council is comprised of current and retired Paralympians and serves as the collective voice and advocate of Paralympic athletes in Canada.

The strategic plan reveals four key pillars, including advocating for athlete representation at the CPC and member organisations, and promoting opportunities for athletes that will benefit them during and after their athletic careers.

Increasing the profiles of the CPC Athletes' Council and its members is also being targeted along with advancing communication between the Council and stakeholder groups.

"We have aligned the Athletes' Council strategic plan to work alongside the objectives of the CPC strategy, allowing us to focus on the most important thing: the athletes," Walby said.

"Through this strategic plan we will advocate for athlete representation at all levels in the Canadian sporting system and promote athlete achievements and athlete services."

The plan also connects to the strategy recently published by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes' Council, which focuses on the role of athletes "at the heart" of the Paralympic Movement.

The IPC strategy was released in March following two years of consultation with athlete representatives and stakeholders.

"As an athlete-centered organisation, we fully support and applaud the Athletes' Council for their work on this strategic plan and their leadership within our community," CPC President Marc-André Fabien said.

"The athletes are at the absolute core of everything we do, and this strategic plan is so important to the work CPC does daily.

"We will be fully engaged with the Athletes' Council and look forward to working with them on implementing these plans and helping to elevate the opportunities and influence our athletes have."

The CPC Athletes' Council is comprised of Walby, Para-ice hockey's Rob Armstrong, boccia's Alison Levine, athletics' Jennifer Brown, wheelchair basketball's Erica Gavel, Alpine skiing's Kirk Schornstein and cycling's Ross Wilson.