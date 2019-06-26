United States will expect to dominate the Pan American Fencing Championships again with this year's edition beginning in Toronto tomorrow.

The Americans won all but one of the 12 gold medals available in Cuban capital Havana last year and have picked a strong squad to compete in the Canadian city.

Their charge will be led by men's sabre world number one Eli Dershwitz, a triple World Cup winner who will bid for a fourth continental gold in a row at the Delta Hotels Toronto Airport and Conference Centre.

His biggest challenger could be Daryl Homer, the world number 16 who won individual silver for the US at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

In the men's foil, American Race Imboden is ranked at number two in the world and will be aiming for a sixth Pan American title.

The defending champion and triple World Championship silver medallist will face competition from his compatriot and world number six Gerek Meinhardt and fellow team-mate Alexander Massialas, the world number 12 who won individual silver at Rio 2016.

All three fencers were part of the squad which won Olympic team bronze in Rio.

In the men's épée Venezuela's Ruben Limardo Gascon is the leading contender with the London 2012 Olympic champion placed at number four in the world and looking for a fourth continental gold.

Jacob Hoyle will look for US glory as the world number eight but his team-mate Curtis McDowald is ranked just one place below him and is also in the draw.

Defending champion Jesús Andrés Lugones Ruggeri was the only non-American winner from Havana and will look to reclaim the gold medal for Argentina as the world number 17.

Lee Kiefer is the highest-ranked female across the swords as the world number four in the women's foil.

Lee Kiefer could win a 10th Pan American title ©Getty Images

She has won the last nine Pan American titles in a row so the triple World Cup winner could reach double figures in Toronto.

Two members of the American team which won team gold with Kiefer at the World Championships in Wuxi last year are also in the field, Nzingha Prescod and Nicole Ross.

The women's épée will feature sibling rivalry between American sisters Courtney and Kelley Hurley who share seven Pan American titles between them and are ranked at world number 8 and 10 respectively.

Both won team gold in Wuxi as well as team Olympic bronze at London 2012.

In the women's sabre Anne-Elizabeth Stone will look for a first Pan American title for the US as the world number seven.

She boasts four World Championship medals including a team gold from 2014.

Other fencers looking to break the American dominance include Canada's home hope Maximilien Van Haaster, ranked 22nd in the world in the men's foil.

World number 24 Shaul Gordon will carry Canadian hopes in the men's sabre.

Brazil's world number 26 Nathalie Moellhausen will compete in the women's épée while Canada's world number 22 Eleanor Harvey will hope for home success in the women's foil.

Maria Belen Perez Maurice will be a hope for Argentina in the women's sabre as the world number 35.

Competition begins tomorrow with the women's foil and men's sabre and runs through until July 2.