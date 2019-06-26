National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat has claimed the country will look to move away from an over reliance on athletics prior to next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo after performing well at the inaugural African Beach Games on the island of Sal in Cape Verde.

Athletics has always been Kenya's most productive sport with the majority of the nation's 107 Olympic medals, including 33 golds, coming in the sport.

The only other sport in which Kenya has won an Olympic medal is boxing.

But as reported by Xinhua, Tergat wants to widen medal scope for Tokyo 2020 to aquatic sports, martial arts and field events, meaning the country will need to wade into uncharted waters.

Beach competitions are seen as an area Kenya can explore and exploit.

Kenya won three medals at the African Beach Games, which finished on Sunday (June 23), to finish 14th in the overall standings.

There was a silver for Charles Mneria in the men’s half-marathon and bronzes for Fazal Khan and Ibrahim Yego in men’s doubles beach tennis and Naomie Too and Gaudencia Makokha in women’s team beach volleyball.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya is looking to move away from an over reliance on athletics at future editions of the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"We had challenges in logistics to get the team to Sal, Cape Verde," Tergat was reported as saying by Xinhua.

"But we have showed good performance and challenged at the top level, which is inspiring to us.

"We have secured our first gold medal and we can only build on that ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have massive talent in Kenya not only in athletics but also in other sports like what we have witnessed in Sal."

Tergat also revealed that Kenya hopes to stage future edition of the African Beach Games.

"Kenya will certainly launch a bid in the future," he said.

"We have very nice beaches and to host an event of this magnitude will not have too many logistic nightmares.

"But we will have to wait and study its organisation."