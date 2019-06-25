Morocco's Nawal El Moutawakel and Jordan's Prince Faisal bin Hussein are set to be elected to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, with both being proposed unopposed.

Only one position is officially due to become available on the IOC's ruling Executive Board tomorrow, with Sweden's Gunilla Lindberg reaching the end of her eight-year term.

That role is expected to be filled by 57-year-old El Moutawakel.

She seems certain regain her position on the IOC Executive Board having completed an eight-year term in 2016, including a four-year spell from 2012 as vice-president.

Prince Faisal looks set to assume the second position on the Executive Committee, which is set to be created because Guatemala's Willi Kaltschmitt Luján will have to step down as an IOC member at the end of the year due to reaching the mandatory age limit of 80 on August 13.

Kaltschmitt was not officially due to reach the end of his eight-year term on the Executive Board until 2020.

The candidatures of El Moutawakel and Prince Faisal were officially announced here at the end of the second day of the IOC Session after the deadline for standing expired at 5pm.

El Moutawakel is a pioneer for Arab and Muslim athletes.

Jordan's Prince Faisal bin Hussein is set to be elected to the IOC Executive Board ©Getty Images

She won the inaugural women's 400 metres hurdles event at Los Angeles 1984, becoming the first female Muslim born in africa to become an Olympic champion.

El Moutawakel was also the first Moroccan and the first woman from a Muslim majority country to win an Olympic gold medal

Prince Faisal, the son of King Hussein and the younger brother of King Abdullah II, was a member of the Royal Jordanian Air Force but has increasingly devoted himself to sport.

The 55-year-old has been President of the JOC since 2003 and is the founder and chairman of the charity Generations for Peace, launched in 2007.

Since joining the IOC in 2010, Prince Faisal has been a member of a number of commissions and working groups.

Prince Faisal is chair of the IOC Women in Sport Commission and is a member of the IOC Evaluation Commission for Tokyo 2020.

He also heads an IOC working group aimed at eradicating harassment and sexual abuse problems.