USA Triathlon has announced that Rio 2016 Olympian Joe Maloy has been hired as coordinator of its Collegiate Recruitment Programme (CRP), which identifies and recruits top-level National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) runners and swimmers to elite triathlon.

A member of the USA Triathlon high-performance staff, Maloy started yesterday and will work remotely in Southern California.

Maloy fills the role previously held by the United States' Athens 2004 Olympian Barb Lindquist, who founded the CRP in 2009 and resigned as its manager last month.

Lindquist remains a consultant for the USA Triathlon high-performance staff.

Maloy was an NCAA Division I swimmer at Boston College, where he earned his undergraduate degree in 2008 and his master’s in 2010.

He began competing on the elite International Triathlon Union (ITU) circuit in 2010, ultimately becoming the 2014 USA Triathlon elite national champion and the 2013 elite nationals runner-up.

"USA Triathlon is proud to bring another Olympian onto our staff – not only to build on the strong foundation of the CRP, but also to develop its future in new and innovative ways," John Farra, high-performance general manager at USA Triathlon, said.

"Joe’s background as a collegiate swimmer, ITU triathlete and Olympian lends him an authenticity that will be key to recruiting the right athletes to the CRP.

"I know Joe is ready to hit the ground running as we approach Tokyo 2020 and the next Olympic quadrennial."

Excited about the chance to introduce a new generation to our sport. Like all triathletes—they’ve already got the magic in them, it’s just a matter of combining the skills! https://t.co/6pWPL2y5ld — Joe Maloy (@joetriathlon) June 24, 2019

The CRP fast-tracks the talent transfer of single-sport collegiate runners and swimmers who have the potential to be elite triathletes.

Through active recruitment, assessment, mentorship, support and a full-time coaching environment within an elite squad, USA Triathlon claims to have increased the quality and quantity of the next generation of potential Olympic medallists.

"Collegiate athletes who've transitioned to triathlon have enjoyed success at the sport's highest levels," Maloy said.

"Barb Lindquist recognised an opportunity to introduce these athletes to our sport when she started USA Triathlon's Collegiate Recruitment Programme, and I'm looking forward to building upon that work.

"This is not only a great opportunity to help USA Triathlon find podium contenders for the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, but it's also a chance to introduce hard-working women and men to both a sport and a community that will positively impact their lives for years to come."

At Rio 2016, Maloy was the top American man with a 23rd-place finish.

That same year, he anchored the US to its first-ever ITU Mixed Relay World Championships title in Hamburg in Germany.

Additionally, Maloy is an accomplished non-draft triathlete having won the 2015 Noosa Triathlon and the 2016 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon.

Alongside his athletic achievements, Maloy has significant coaching experience.

Joe Maloy was the top American man at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with a 23rd-place finish ©Getty Images

He was the assistant coach of the Boston College men’s and women’s varsity swim teams from 2008 to 2010, and coached a triathlon camp in Egypt in 2017 as part of USA Triathlon’s sports diplomacy initiative.

Maloy founded a private coaching business in 2018 and he coached the 2018 USA Triathlon Junior Elite Development Camp in Colorado Springs.

His coaching and training articles have appeared in Swimming World Magazine and the TrainingPeaks blog.

Maloy is also a team captain of the 2019 USA Triathlon Foundation ambassador team, powered by Newton Running.

In that role, he helps lead community service efforts while using his social media platform to advance the Foundation’s mission and vision.

Many of USA Triathlon’s most successful ITU athletes, both past and present, are CRP recruits.

Among them are Rio 2016 gold medallist Gwen Jorgensen and 21-time ITU World Triathlon Series medallist Katie Zaferes.

A number of other US national team members have also been brought on board, including Chelsea Burns, Summer Cook, Kirsten Kasper, Matt McElroy, Morgan Pearson, Taylor Spivey and Renée Tomlin.