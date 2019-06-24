France and Romania both qualified for the semi-finals of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship after playing out a goalless draw in their last Group C match at Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena.

Romania went through as group winners on goal difference, while France progressed as the best runner-up on seven points ahead of hosts Italy and Denmark on six.

By qualifying for the last four, the two teams have also secured their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

France will go onto face Group A winners Spain in the semi-finals on Thursday (June 27).

Awaiting Romania in the last four are Group B table toppers Germany.

England drew 3-3 with Croatia as both teams played their last game at the tournament ©Getty Images

Today's other match, also in Group C, saw England draw 3-3 with Croatia at San Marino Stadium in Serravalle.

Reiss Nelson's penalty put England ahead in the 11th minute after he had been fouled by Branimir Kalaica before Josip Brekalo equalised with a firm shot.

James Maddison's strike restored England's lead but Croatia levelled again through Nikola Vlašić's driven shot.

A stunning goal from Jonjoe Kenny's made it 3-2 but Brekalo struck late to earn Croatia a share of the spoils.

With both teams having lost their opening two games, the match was their last in the tournament.