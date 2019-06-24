Citibank Philippines has vowed to rally behind the country’s Para-athletes as they compete in international events, including their home ASEAN Para Games in 2020, as its partnership with Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) came to the fore with the holding of the inaugural "Lakad Para Atleta" in Quezon City.

As reported by BusinessWorld, Lakad Para Atleta, a fundraising walk in support of the Paralympic Movement, took place at University of the Philippines College of Science in Diliman.

Citi claims it is one of the activities hoped to be staged to help generate excitement and national pride around the extraordinary accomplishments of the country’s Para-athletes.

Among those present at the event were PPC and Citi Philippines officials.

They were joined by more than 2,000 participants, including 800 Citi employees.

"Citi Philippines is excited about the opportunity to partner with the PPC and to jointly work on the common goal of greater inclusion in sports," Citibank Philippines chief executive Aftab Ahmed was reported as saying by BusinessWorld.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the inaugural 'Lakad Para Atleta'.

"Our 800 Citi volunteers present feel honoured to be participating side-by-side with the nation’s incredible Para-athletes and their supporters."

The Philippines is due to host the 10th edition of the ASEAN Para Games next year ©Getty Images

PPC President Michael Barredo added: "We are overwhelmed by the support of our partners, especially Citi Philippines.

"Lakad Para Atleta' and our partnership with Citi will help increase awareness of Para-sports in the country as we prepare for the upcoming ASEAN Para Games in January 2020, as well as the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later on the same year.

"We hope to make our fellow Filipinos proud of our achievements both in the sporting arena as well as in our quest to promote equality for all."

Citi's partnership with the PPC was formalised in December 2018 when the global bank was signed up as an international partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) .

The partnership with the IPC sees Citi back 18 National Paralympic Committees as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and major events such as World Championships.

Australia, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Costa Rica, Great Britain, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates are the countries benefiting.

The deal will initially run through until 2020 and continues Citi's involvement in the Paralympic Movement, which began in 2012 when they sponsored the United States team.

Around 1,000 Para-athletes are expected to participate at the 2020 ASEAN Para Games, due to be held from January 18 to 25 after the conclusion of the Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.