The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA) is set to hold trials at the University of Bath next month as the national governing body goes in search of its stars of the future.

The trials are due to take place on July 27 with the BBSA looking for sprint speed and resisted speed, reactive strength and plyometric ability, and power output

It is claimed there are a variety of suitable performance standards that can be correlated to performance potential away from BBSA’s specific tests.

Before someone can be invited to participate in a trial, they must be able to achieve at least one of several minimum performance standards.

"British Bobsleigh athletes continue to demonstrate some of the strongest athletic ability in the world, and we want to know if you have the potential to match them," a BBSA statement reads.

"We use a battery of tests that identify athletes' performance profiles specific to bobsleigh and, if you meet the criteria, we want to hear from you.

"We're holding trials at the University of Bath on Saturday, July 27 and, you never know, it could be your first step to Winter Olympic glory."

Before someone can be invited by British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association to participate in a trial, they must to be able to achieve at least one of several minimum performance standards ©BBSA

Those interested in attending a specific trial must complete a form, accessible here, and return it to [email protected].

Further information on the process can be found here.

Earlier this year, the BBSA launched an appeal for companies to support its campaign to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing after it lost its public funding.

It followed Government agency UK Sport’s announcement that it would not support the sport's programme for Beijing 2022 after it failed to win a medal at last year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

UK Sport announced last July that it planned to cut funding for bobsleigh.