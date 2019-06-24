Switzerland’s Tim Hug has decided to end his career after six seasons as his country’s sole representative on the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic Combined World Cup tour.

The 31-year-old, who trained with the Norwegian team last season, met the requirements for Swiss Ski’s 2019-2020 A-team but was not nominated.

The Selection Commission has the option to exclude athletes who do not show continuous progress in their level of competition, even if they have been on a Swiss Ski team for multiple seasons.

Following his non-selection, Hug has been in talks with Swiss Ski about continuing his career outside of the national governing body’s teams.

"After a basic analysis, I had to face the facts that I would not be able to continue my career all by myself on a level that is professional enough to reach a good international level," Hug said.

"The financial, organisational and administrative effort is just too big for me."

During his long career, Hug competed at three Winter Olympic Games - Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 – and six FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

Tim Hug has been Switzerland's sole representative on the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup tour for six seasons ©Getty Images

He won a World Cup in Russian town Chaykovsky in January 2014, securing a first Swiss victory in Nordic combined in 20 years.

Hug reached a second podium position in Japanese city Sapporo in the 2016-2017 season, claiming a silver medal.

He made 180 World Cup starts overall.

Hug will now be focusing on finishing his bachelor's degree in renewable energy and environmental technology in Rapperswil-Jona in Switzerland.

"The timing of my career end is pretty ideal," he said.

"The first months without high-performing sports will be quite busy with the last two semesters of my studies."

Hug's last appearance came at the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in German town Schonach in March.