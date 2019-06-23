Serbia were crowned champions of the International Swimming Federation (fFINA) Men's Water Polo World League Super Final with a thrilling 11-10 victory against Croatia in Belgrade.

History was made in the third place playoff when goalkeeper Dani Lopez became the first goalkeeper to get on the scoresheet in Spain's narrow loss to Australia at Tašmajdan Sports and Recreation Centre.

In a balanced match, Australia took a 7-4 lead into the third quarter and had levelled at 9-9 midway through the final period.

Australia redressed the balance with two goals for an 11-9 lead before Lopez sent the ball long and into the net with just 24 seconds go.

Spain couldn't find another moment of magic though and Australia took the bronze medal.

Earlier in the day, Hungary claimed fifth spot with a 15-13 win against Japan, while Kazakhstan fought back to defeat Canada 17-16 in a high-scoring encounter to finish seventh in a penalty shootout.

History was also made in the Hungary match when Japan was awarded a goal after a video review - its first use at a major FINA event.

More follows