There are new names on both the men's and women's trophies at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Cup after United States and China won the competition for the very first time in Amsterdam.

The US won the men's title, beating Latvia 18-14 in today's final at Museumsquare, giving them a great boost as the sport prepares to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The team of Canyon Barry, Damon Huffman, Robbie Hummel and Kareem Maddox were impressive all the way through the tournament, winning all seven of their games.

Hummel, as he was doused in water by his team-mates, said: "It's a heck of a feeling.

"Latvia are a great team, we see these guys on the circuit, they are disciplined and talented, so hats off to them, they were outstanding all weekend as well.

"I'm just proud of our team, man; Canyon Barry has been playing 3x3 for about three weeks, Damon Huffman was outstanding, and Kareem Maddox as well, big time rebounds and big time plays.

"We are just humbled, honoured to play in this tournament and represent the US, it's a great feeling."

Latvia reached the final after stunning reigning champions and top seeds Serbia 22-19.

Serbia had reached all five previous FBA 3x3 World Cup finals, winning four of them, but were upset when Nauris Miezis scored a brilliant two-pointer to seal victory.

US, meanwhile, cruised through their last four match, beating Poland 22-8.

Poland won the bronze medal match 18-15, leaving perennial champions Serbia off the podium entirely in what was a major shock.

In the women's competition, China claimed their first FIBA 3x3 World Cup title by beating Hungary 19-13.

After the game, Jiayin Jiang said through a translator: "It is hard to put into words, we have prepared for a very long time for this, tried our best, and we just want to show our gratitude to the people who have supported us."

China reached the final in dramatic fashion after beating Australia 15-14 in overtime.

Chinese centre Jiahe Zhang was the standout player and, appropriately, scored the winning basket to send her side through to the final.

Hungary went through in similarly tense fashion, edging out France in a relatively low scoring encounter, 14-10.

France earned some consolation by winning the third place playoff, beating Australia 21-9