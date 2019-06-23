England's Reanne Evans has won the World Women's Snooker Championship for the 12th time after beating Thailand's Nutcharut Wongharuthai 6-3 in the final at the Hi-End Snooker Club in Bangkok.

Evans, looking for her first title since 2016, had won all four previous meetings with Wongharuthai dropping just two sets across the games, but this was a much tighter encounter.

Indeed, 19-year-old Wongharuthai - nicknamed "Mink" - drew first blood as she took the opener with a break of 62.

Evans, though, won three of the next four frames to lead at the mid-session interval, and always looked to have a little too much for her opponent.

England's Reanne Evans beat Thailand teenager Nutcharut Wongharuthai 6-3 in the final in Bangkok ©Twitter/World Women's Snooker

She moved to within one frame of victory with a tournament high break of 92 before sealing the title after a lengthy and tense ninth frame

Despite giving away 12 penalty points for missing three attempted shots while snookered early in the frame, Evans took control with a break of 43.

Wongharuthai kept Evans on her toes with a couple of impressive long pots, however, after a long run of safety shots, she missed an easy green, allowing Evans to clear up and seal world title number 12.

The semi-finals had taken place earlier in the day in Bangkok when Evans beat Thailand's Baipat Siripaporn 5-3.

Wongharuthai, after beating reigning champion Ng On Yee in the quarter-finals yesterday, had earned a 5-2 victory against Belgium's 12-time European champion Wendy Jans.