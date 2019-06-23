Olympic bronze medallist Inès Boubakri will be one of the star attractions at the African Fencing Championships which begin tomorrow in Bamako.

The Tunisian shared third step of the podium in the women's individual foil at Rio 2016 and will be looking to show form with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year.

Boubakri is also a double World Championship bronze medallist and her world ranking of sixth is the highest of any fencer competing across the men's and women's divisions in Mali's capital.

Five days of competition are scheduled in all at the Palais des sports Salamata.

In the women's épée Egypt's world number 38 Nardin Ehab is the best-ranked fencer in the draw while Tunisia's 29th-ranked Azza Besbes could be the one to beat in the women's sabre.

Fares Ferjani, right, will also be part of a strong Tunisian contingent in Mali ©Getty Images

Another Tunisian in Mohamed Ayoub Ferjani is the best-placed fencer in the men's foil but the world number 43 will be challenged by Egyptian pair Mohamed Essam and Mohamed Hamza who sit at 47 and 49 respectively.

The men's épée sees Morocco's world number 29 Houssam Elkord as favourite while Tunisia's world number 11 Fares Ferjani will take some stopping in the men's sabre.

Action begins tomorrow in the women's épée and men's foil.

As well as the individual competitions, men's and women's team events will take place.