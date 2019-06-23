International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) have announced Sint-Truiden as the host of the 2020 INAS Tennis World Championships.

Competition in the Belgian city is due to take place from July 20 to 25 next year.

Organisers expect more than 30 athletes from 10 countries to compete in the event, which will be held at the Tennis Club Wimbledon.

The club has six outdoor clay courts and six indoor courts as well as a club house.

"Belgium have competed in INAS Tennis competitions for several years and it is fantastic that they will be the host of the next World Championships," Lesley Whitehead, INAS technical director, said.



"The standard of play is improving year on year as players continue to strive to improve. I look forward to working with the Local Organising Committee and hope to welcome a large representation of players and coaches from nations across the world."

The competition will be organised by Tennis Vlaanderen.

They will be supported by the Belgian Paralympic Committee.

The Championships will take place at the Wimbledon Tennis Club in Belgium ©INAS

"As the Belgian Paralympic Committee we are very proud to welcome and support the organisation of this international competition in Belgium," Olek Kazimirowski, managing director of the Belgian Paralympic Committee, said.

"The Local Organising Committee has all the necessary knowledge and experience to set up a high-quality event and will strive to host all participating nations the best way possible."

The World Championships will follow the Brisbane 2019 Global Games.

The Global Games is considered the world’s biggest high performance sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Around 1,000 athletes are expected to compete in 10 sports.

Depending on the outcome of competition in Brisbane, two eligibility groups will be contested in Sint-Truiden.

The II1 group contains athletes with intellectual impairments.

II2 is for athletes with a more significant impairment, such as down syndrome.