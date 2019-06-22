Norway reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup after beating Australia on penalties following a 1-1 draw, while Germany also qualified for the last eight by seeing off Nigeria 3-0.

In the later game at Allianz Riviera in Nice, Norway withstood early pressure and took the lead through Isabell Herlovsen.

Karina Sævik was picked out on the right flank and she split the defence with a superb pass, allowing Herlovsen to finish confidently.

Australia thought they had a chance to equalise before halftime when a penalty was given for handball against Maria Thorisdóttir, but the decision was overturned after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened.

The Matildas appeared to have pulled level just before the hour when Sam Kerr slotted home from 15 yards with the outside of her right boot, but she was correctly flagged offside.

Australia finally got a deserved equaliser when a corner from Elise Kellond-Knight flew through a crowd of players and inside the far post.

Norway nearly won it late on but Caroline Graham Hansen struck a post and an extra 30 minutes was required.

Australia centre-back Alanna Kennedy was sent off towards the end of the first period, receiving a straight red for pulling down Lisa-Marie Utland as she went through on goal, before Vilde Bøe Risa struck the crossbar with an audacious 35-yard lob.

The game went all the way to penalties, where the first two Australian takers, Kerr and Emily Gielnik, missed their efforts.

Germany lived up to their favourites tag against Nigeria as they eased to a 3-0 victory in Grenoble ©Getty Images

Norway, by contrast, scored all their efforts to win the shootout 4-1, Ingrid Engen netting the decisive spot-kick.

The Scandinavians will play either England or Cameroon next.

Earlier, Germany lived up to their favourites tag against Nigeria as they eased to a 3-0 victory at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

Germany, who have never been eliminated from a Women's World Cup before the quarter-finals, took the lead midway through the first half through Alexandra Popp on her 100th appearance for the national team.

Popp powered home a free header from a corner and the goal was given after a lengthy VAR check.

With their first attack after the restart, Germany scored again.

Evelyn Nwabuoku caught Lina Magull on the knee as she attempted to clear and after another VAR check, the penalty was given, which Sara Däbritz smashed to Nnadozie's left.

The Germans remained in control and 10 minutes from the end, a defensive mistake allowed Lea Schüller to smash a loose ball into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Germany will face either Sweden or Canada in the quarter-finals.