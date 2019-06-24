By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, David Owen and Patrick O'Kane at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne
IOC Session: Milan Cortina awarded 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games ahead of Stockholm Åre
Timeline
- 11 hours ago: Urgent announcement due prior to 134th IOC Session
- 11 hours ago: Coca-Cola to extend IOC partnership until 2032 in restructured deal
- 10 hours ago: Bach confirms announcement of joint global partnership with Coca-Cola and China Mengniu
- 10 hours ago: Bach claims partnership can spread Olympic values to billions
- 9 hours ago: How the day will unfold...
- 9 hours ago: Welcome to the end of the Big Bid era
- 8 hours ago: Stockholm Mayor dismisses concern over city not signing Host City Contract
- 8 hours ago: Government stands fully behind bid, Swedish Prime Minister insists
- 7 hours ago: Both bids tick host city boxes for Evaluation Commission chairman Octavian Morariu
- 7 hours ago: Legacy of competition venues and transportation system among key questions for Milan Cortina from members
- 6 hours ago: Malago claims no questions about sliding centre despite Evaluation Commission report concerns
- 6 hours ago: Majority of 42 votes set to be needed to win 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
- 6 hours ago: Italian Prime Minister Conte arrives to support Milan Cortina 2026
- 4 hours ago: Stockholm Åre chief executive vows to deliver sustainable and transformative Games
- 4 hours ago: Holm claim full stadiums assured and highlights Sweden's recent staging of winter events
- 4 hours ago: Stockholm Åre offers the change IOC wanted claims Prime Minister Stefan Löfven
- 4 hours ago: Your chance to prove the New Norm is not just talk, Lindberg tells IOC colleagues
- 3 hours ago: Milan Cortina is "perfect place" for 2026 Winter Olympics, claims Milan Mayor
- 3 hours ago: Conte promises work will begin immediately if Milan Cortina bid wins
- 3 hours ago: Italian athletes make impassioned plea for IOC to make their dream come true
- 3 hours ago: Former IAAF President Diack to stand trial in France
- 2 hours ago: Vote for 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic host concludes
- 1 hour ago: Lombardy President Fontana taking nothing for granted
- 1 hour ago: MILAN CORTINA AWARDED 2026 WINTER OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES
- 55 minutes ago: Stockholm Åre congratulate victorious Italian bid
- 47 minutes ago: Milan Cortina beat Stockholm Åre by 47 votes to 34
- 34 minutes ago: Tokyo 2020 President Mori hopes to pass on knowledge to Milan Cortina
- 25 minutes ago: Italian Prime Minister "proud of this great achievement"
- 23 minutes ago: IPC President claims Milan-Cortina 2026 will engage new audiences in Para winter sports.
- 17 minutes ago: Host city contract signed by Milan Cortina 2026 and IOC
- 11 minutes ago: Bach hails "great day" and claims foundations laid for fantastic preparations
- 1 second ago: Bach suggests public support vital and references Stockholm unwillingness to sign host city contract
