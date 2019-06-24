By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, David Owen and Patrick O'Kane at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne
IOC Session: D-day for Stockholm Åre and Milan Cortina as host chosen for 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Urgent announcement due prior to 134th IOC Session
- 1 hour ago: Coca-Cola to extend IOC partnership until 2032 in restructured deal
- 1 hour ago: Bach confirms announcement of joint global partnership with Coca-Cola and China Mengniu
- 1 hour ago: Bach claims partnership can spread Olympic values to billions
- 20 minutes ago: How the day will unfold...
View latest updates