Chairman of the Coordination Commission of the 2019 European Games Spyros Capralos has claimed that the Athletes' Village here has received mainly positive feedback as teams arrive in time for the start of competition.
Capralos discussed the Athletes' Village during an opening press conference here, also attended by Minsk 2019 executive director Simon Clegg.
"The Athletes' Village is great," Capralos, President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, said.
"The facilities are excellent, the food is good and the athletes' rooms are spacious and comfortable.
"We have met with the Chef de Missions in the past few days and we have had very few questions about the Village, which we think shows their approval."
Clegg clarified this point when asked about issues that had been encountered in the run-up to the Games.
"We have a lot of practical experience with events of this size, and you always expect a lot of questions and complaints," he said.
"Instead the questions were linked to minor logistical issues and nothing major, which shows good preparation from the hosts."
The Athletes' Village, a 20 minute drive from the city centre of the Belarus capital, is located on the site of Medycynski University student residences.
A group of nine halls of residences are being used, while a new 25-storey building was built to accommodate 1,800 people.
In total, around 6,500 athletes and members of official delegations are due to live in the Village during the Games.
Other facilities included a newly-constructed canteen, a gym, a merchandise store and a Belarusian cultural centre.
Athletes can also relax by playing communal games such as mini golf or Jenga in the Village's landscaped gardens.
Once the Games are over, the students will be able to benefit from the renovated facilities.
"The Athletes' Village will be a great legacy of the Games for students," said Capralos.
"When the athletes go, the Village will be used for students."
Action is due to begin here tomorrow in the 3x3 basketball, archery and boxing, with an Opening Ceremony taking place in the evening.
In total, 3,667 athletes are set to compete in 15 sports until June 30.