Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will attend next week's International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session to back Stockholm Åre's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Crown Princess Victoria will be accompanied by Prince Daniel of Sweden, Duke of Västergötland and both will be present at the Session on Monday (June 24), where Stockholm Åre will go up against Milan Cortina for the right to stage the 2026 Games.

Löfven, Swedish Prime Minister since 2014, will join Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte in giving a speech to the Session before the membership selects the hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

According to Stockholm Åre 2026, Löfven will "personally convey his Government's unequivocal support for Stockholm Åre 2026's bid to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Sweden for the first time in history".

He is expected to arrive with the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel on Sunday (June 23).

Stockholm Åre 2026 chief executive Richard Brisius said the Bid Committee was "very proud" to have the Crown Princess, heir to the throne of King Carl XVI Gustav, in attendance to support their candidature.

Brisius also claimed Löfven's visit to the Session "shows the depth of national support for our bid".

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven is also due to attend the Session ©Getty Images

"From delivering an unforgettable winter wonderland experience for athletes and fans, to operating an innovative, climate-positive Games, the Swedish national Government will be with us every step of the way, backed by our regions, municipalities and enthusiastic corporate community," said Brisius.

Stockholm Åre 2026's delegation will also include the Mayor of Stockholm Anna König Jerlmyr, the Governor of Stockholm County, Sven Erik Österberg and the Mayor of Åre, Daniel Danielsson.

Ugis Mitrevics, Mayor of Sigulda in Latvia, which will host sliding events if the Stockholm Åre bid is successful, is also set to attend.

The Italian candidature scored better than its Swedish rival in the IOC Evaluation Commission reports published last month.

The vote to select the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic host will be the conclusion to a tepid race, which has seen the IOC allow the cities extra time to submit the guarantees it requires.

Both candidatures were made to wait for the required Government guarantees and Sweden submitted them after the Italian bid.