The Royal Caledonian Curling Club (RCCC), mother club of the sport and its governing body in Scotland, has announced the appointment of Brian McArtney as its new President.

McArtney succeeds Graham Lindsay, recently announced as the RCCC's chairman having served as President for one year.

His appointment came at the RCCC's Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at Dewars Centre in Perth.

Andrew Kerr, meanwhile, has been appointed vice-president.

Robin Niven and Helen Hally stepped down as directors, while Liz Burton King, Jim Cullen and Margaret Nicol were elected as directors and will now begin their terms on the Board.

The RCCC's AGM saw Lindsay report on his year as President and chief executive Bruce Crawford summarise the annual report.

Niven steered the members through the meeting and the voting processes.

The proposed changes to the "Rules of the Game" and annual accounts were approved, and it was agreed that the subscriptions for the 2020-2021 season would remain the same at £20 ($25/€22) for ordinary and honorary playing members, and £7 ($9/€8) for those aged under 21.

Scotland's wheelchair curling side, skipped by Aileen Neilson, was named Team of the Year in recognition of its silver medal-winning performance at the 2019 World Championship in Stirling in Scotland ©Getty Images

The Scottish Curling Awards were also held as part of proceedings.

Among those in attendance to collect their prizes were Jacky McLaren and Liz Paul, joint winners of the Grassroots Coach of the Year award.

Scotland's wheelchair curling side was named Team of the Year in recognition of its silver medal-winning performance at the 2019 World Championship in Stirling in Scotland.

Skip Aileen Neilson and second David Melrose were on hand to receive the honour on behalf of the team, which also includes third Hugh Nibloe and lead Robert McPherson, and is coached by Sheila Swan.

Faye McInnes won the Ice Diamond Award, recognising a volunteer or group of volunteers who has/have contributed to the development and/or promotion of curling.

It was collected on her behalf by her father Mike McInnes.

Emma Barr was named Young Curler of the Year but was unable to attend the event.

The RCCC's next AGM is due to take place on June 27 next year and, although the venue is yet to be confirmed, it is hoped it will be held at Forfar Indoor Sports.