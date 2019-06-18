A total of CAD$16.3 million (£9.7 million/$12.1 million/€10.9 million) was spent by Canadian authorities on Calgary's failed bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to a report tabled at the City Council.

The document showed Calgary's expenditure on the bid, which collapsed after it suffered defeat in a plebiscite in November, was just shy of CAD$7 million (£4.2 million/$5.2 million/€4.7 million).

The nationwide figure included CAD$4.2 million (£2.5 million/$3.1 million/€2.8 million) from the Provincial Government and $4.4 million (£2.6 million/$3.3 million/€2.9 million) from Canada's capital Ottawa.

It is claimed around CAD$30 million (£17.9 million/$22.4 million/€20 million) had initially been budgeted for the candidature from the city, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988.

In a statement, opposition group NoCalgaryOlympics criticised the lack of detail in the report presented to the City Council and claimed its campaign would not have been needed if proponents had honoured their commitment not to pursue an “Olympics at any cost".

The group also hit out at the City Council for what it feels is wasted time which should have been devoted to more important issues in Calgary.

"What many people might not know is that City Council has lived with knowledge of the property tax crisis for almost 10 months," NoCalgaryOlympics said in a statement.

"In that time, the Priorities and Finance Committee of Council spent 49 hours and 50 minutes in meetings, without making the Property Tax crisis a priority or working towards solutions.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the money had been well spent despite the failed bid for the Games ©Getty Images

"Instead, from May to November 2018, an Olympic bid assessment committee invested another 44 hours and 45 minutes meeting in pursuit of an Olympic bid.

"It’s unknown how many people and hours of work by City staff and Council were displaced from city issues to, instead, focus on research, planning and governing the bid process."

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi claimed, however, that it had been money well spent, despite the comprehensive defeat the bid suffered in the November plebiscite.

"The vast majority of the money upfront was to help us understand our ability to get big international events, the state of our sport facilities and what we need to invest in those to make sure high performance athletes can still train here,” Nenshi said, according to Global News.

“I think, overall, money well spent, although I do wish I was in Lausanne this week doing the final bid for the Olympics.”

Defeat for Calgary 2026, which was disbanded at the end of last month, left Stockholm and Milan Cortina d'Ampezzo in the running for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Stockholm has since been joined by Åre in a joint Swedish bid but the capital will not sign the Host City Contract if the candidacy is successful.

The vote will be held during the International Olympic Committee Session in Lausanne on Monday (June 24).