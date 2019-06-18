An esports tournament − organised here as part of the cultural programme for the European Games − will offer a prize pool of $2,000 (£1,600/€1,800) to the top four players.
In total, 16 professional esport players will participate in the event.
Organised by the Belarusian Cybersport Federation, competitors will battle it out on the latest installment of the popular football game, FIFA 19.
"Esports attracts people primarily because it is readily accessible," said Belarusian Cybersport Federation communications director Yegor Malyzhenkov.
"We've chosen the football simulator FIFA 19 due to its strong popularity.
"The game corresponds to the main Olympic values: perfection, respect, friendship.
"FIFA players are made familiar with the world of football.
"They make up teams, study prominent football players, rules, and subtleties of the game.
"We hope with our tournament we will be able to show that esports is quite a serious matter."
The competition will take place in the fan house of Dinamo Minsk, the city's ice hockey team, located across the road from Minsk Arena, the venue for gymnastics.
Admittance to the event on Saturday (June 22) will be free.
Also on the cultural programme are a number of exhibitions, including "High Art of Sport", which features archive photos and films of Soviet Union athletes.
Esports is increasingly being used at competitions as a side event and was featured last year at the Asian Games.
Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet recently confirmed that esports would make an appearance at the French Olympic and Paralympic Games, offering a "unique experience" to spectators.
The European Games will begin here on Friday (June 21) and run until June 30.