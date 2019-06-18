Former UEFA President Michel Platini has been arrested as part of an investigation into the awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar, according to reports in France.

Mediapart reported the 63-year-old, who is serving a four-year ban from football, was detained for questioning at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police in Paris this morning.

Platini has been arrested on suspicion of corruption linked to the controversial decision to grant Qatar the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup in December 2010.

Authorities are looking into the process which led to the Gulf nation winning its bid for the tournament amid allegations of corruption and bribery.

The former France international and three-time Ballon d'Or winner led UEFA from 2007 to 2015 before he was banned for the "disloyal" payment of CHF2 million (£1.5 million/$2 million/€1.8 million) made to him by former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

The FIFA Ethics Committee initially suspended Platini for eight years before his suspension, which expires in October, was halved on appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

He was tipped to succeed Blatter as FIFA President before the ban scuppered his ambitions of taking over from the Swiss, who resigned in June 2015 amid the corruption scandal.

Blatter had previously been questioned by investigators probing the bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

More follows