American equestrian coach Robert Gage has died just weeks after being banned for life by the US Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct with a minor.

The former World Cup rider passed away in San Diego, according to USA Today, and is believed to have taken his own life.

According to the newspaper, Gage was banned on February 1 although details of the case have been kept confidential.

His friend and former pupil Emily Karp told USA Today that he had been fighting allegations made against him from the 1970s and 1980s.

"It was very depressing to him, and it was really wearing him down, especially on social media," she said.

"It was like cyber-bullying.

"A lot of people didn't know the whole story and didn't know him.

"It was pretty devastating to him."

The US Center for SafeSport launched in 2017 and aims to end all forms of abuse in sport.

This includes bullying, harassment, hazing, physical abuse, emotional abuse and sexual misconduct.

Gage's death follows figure skater John Coughlin taking his own life in January a day after being suspended by the Center.

The news follows the death of John Coughlin in January, who was also under investigation ©Getty Images

Coughlin, a two-time United States pairs figure skating champion and the chair of the International Skating Union's Athletes' Commission, had claimed that allegations against him were unfounded.

SafeSport spokesman Dan Hill told USA Today that Gage had been found guilty of sexual misconduct "with a number of minors".

He said that Gage was given the option to provide evidence and appeal before an independent arbitrator.

Supporters of Gage have set up a fundraising page in his memory and have vowed to fight to clear his name.

At the time of writing it has already raised more than $22,000 (£17,500/€19,500).

American sport has been rocked by abuse scandals in recent years, in particular the Larry Nassar case in gymnastics.

The former team doctor of the United States team is serving up to 175 years in prison having been found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young American gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

Other cases have impacted sports including athletics, swimming and taekwondo.