Australia's Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman says it is "encouraging" to see the country's women's rugby sevens and men's archery teams secure places at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The rugby sevens team managed to secure a top-four berth in the World Rugby Sevens Series to qualify, having finished fifth in the season-ending tournament in Biarritz last weekend.

Australia's men's side failed to qualify after a disappointing campaign saw them finish seventh.

The recurve archery team of Taylor Worth, Ryan Tyack and David Barnes earned their Olympic spot after ending fifth at the 2019 Archery World Championships in the Netherlands.

Chesterman praised both teams for their achievements.

"The journey to an Olympic Games starting line is years and years in the making – securing a quota spot for Australia is an integral milestone on that path” he said.

“It’s encouraging to see the team begin to take shape as quota spots are won and I congratulate the athletes on their hard work to achieve this result.

“With just over a year until Tokyo 2020 it’s great that Australian athletes are positioning themselves well to make the Games and performing at a world-class level.”

Taylor Worth and his men's recurve archery team mates Ryan Tyack and David Barnes have qualified for Tokyo 2020 following a fifth-place finish at the 2019 Archery World Championships ©Getty Images

Both teams now join those from equestrian, sailing and shooting, who had already confirmed their quota places to represent Australia at Tokyo 2020.

More opportunities to qualify for the Games will be available in the coming months.

Australia's men's and women's basketball teams will be fighting for an Olympic place at the 3x3 Basketball World Cup, due to be held from today to Sunday, while beach volleyball teams have their chance at the World Championships from June 28 to July 7.

Diving, water polo and swimming relay spots are up for grabs at July’s International Swimming Federation World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju in South Korea.

The final countdown to the 2020 Olympics is on, with competition taking place from July 24 to August 9 next year.