World champion and two-times European artistic gymnastics gold medallist Nina Derwael is the star of the 50-strong Belgian team for the Minsk 2019 European Games.
Derwael claimed her second European uneven bars title last year in Glasgow before becoming Belgium's first world champion gymnast in Doha in the same event.
She is set to represent Belgium here in the Belarusian capital with the gymnastics competition taking place from June 22 to 30 at Minsk Arena.
Fifty Belgian athletes will compete across 11 sports in all, including archery, badminton, boxing, judo, karate, shooting, table tennis and cycling, which offer opportunities to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in some capacity.
Athletes have also been named to compete in canoeing, sambo and acrobatic gymnastics.
Joining Derwael will be cycling world champion in the keirin event, Nicky Degrendele.
Charline Van Snick will defend her European Games under-48 kilograms judo title, having also earned the accolade of European champion in 2015 and 2016.
Badminton player Lianne Tan, who has competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, will be aiming to upgrade her silver medal from Baku in 2015 to a gold.
Belgium's Chef de Mission, Gert Van Looy, presented the team at the Warwick Hotel in Brussels.
Also in attendance was Belarus's ambassador to Belgium Aleksandr Mikhnevich, chief executive of the Minsk European Games Organising Committee George Katulin and chief executive of the Belgian Olympic Committee Philippe Vander Putten.
"We are in the final straight line to the European Games," Van Looy said.
"Just like the athletes and the coaches, I look forward to it.
"The first edition four years ago was a success in sporting and organisational terms, I think we can again expect great things in Minsk.
"For many athletes, these European Games are an important step towards Tokyo 2020.
"For others, athletes from non-Olympic disciplines such as sambo, it is a great opportunity to put their sport in the spotlight for a large audience."
The second edition of the European Games begin on Friday (June 21), ending on June 30.
More than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete across 15 sports.