Federal Pacific Finance have been announced as the latest supporting sponsor of the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games.

The financial services provider, which has operated in Samoa for 20 years, has agreed a WST$100,000 (£30,000/$35,000/€35,000) deal backing the Games, the Organising Committee confirmed.

Samoa 2019 director of sponsorship, Tagaloa Faafouina Su’a, said: "On behalf of the Government and the Games Organising Committee, I would like to thank the management and staff of Federal Pacific Finance for your generous donation.

"Your kindness is greatly appreciated as we head closer to the beginning of the Pacific Games."

Federal Pacific is the latest Samoan company to sponsor the Games, joining the likes of Salafai Metal Industries, Samoa Pure Water, Naydith Events Hirage, Samoa Airport Authority, Tanoa Samoa Clothing and Eveni Carruthers, among others.

The Samoan capital of Apia will host the 2019 Pacific Games between July 7 and 20, the third time the event has been held on the island.