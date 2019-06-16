Evandro Gonçalves de Oliveira Junior and Bruno Oscar Schmidt caused a huge upset by defeating top seeds Anders Mol and Christian Sørum to win the International Volleyball Federation Beach World Tour title in Warsaw in Poland.

The Norwegians arrived at the tournament with three successive victories but could not dig deep enough to see off the Brazilians on the banks of the River Wisla.

Mol and Sørum had appeared on course for another title when they took the first set 21-11 but Goncalves Oliveira Junior and Schmidt had other ideas.

They won a close second set before edging out their rivals for an 11-21, 21-17, 15-12 win.

The Brazilians had booked their place in the final with a 21-11, 21-18 win against ninth seeds Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov from Russia.

Brazilian Evandro Gonçalves de Oliveira Junior in action during the pool stages of the International Volleyball Federation Beach World Tour in Warsaw ©FIVB

Mol and Sørum dropped their first set of the tournament in a tough semi-final clash with Russian duo Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy.

The Norwegian pair had edged a tight first 25-23 before the eighth seeds fought back.

Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy took the second set 21-19 but could not complete an upset as Mol and Sørum ran out 25-23, 19-21, 23-21 winners.

In an all-Russian third-place playoff, it was Semelov and Leshukov who took bronze with a 21-19, 17-21, 16-14 victory.