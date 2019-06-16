Cyprus' National Olympic Committee (COC) have announced that 39 of their athletes will compete at the Minsk 2019 European Games here, including seven Olympians.
Twenty-two men and 17 women will represent Cyprus across nine sports, including 20 in athletics.
Six will compete in shooting, four in road cycling, three in archery and two in judo.
One athlete will participate in each of artistic gymnastics, badminton, boxing and sambo.
Among the delegation is trap shooter Andreas Makris, who has been selected as Cyprus's flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony on June 21.
He earned gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in South Korea last month, securing a place at Tokyo 2020 in the process which is set to be his debut Olympic Games.
Three of his shooting team-mates already have Olympic experience.
George Achilleos and Andri Eleftheriou are both four-time Olympians, with their best respective finishes fifth and seventh at Beijing 2008.
Achilleos also took gold in the men's individual skeet at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, with Eleftheriou triumphing in the women's.
Panagiota Andreou represented Cyprus at London 2012.
Qualifying places for Tokyo 2020 are at stake in Minsk, with Makris' team-mates aiming to join him at the Games next year.
In other sports, Marios Georgiou is expected to impress, having qualified as the lone gymnast in the Cypriot squad for Rio 2016.
He is a double Commonwealth champion, winning last year in the floor exercise and parallel bars events.
Demetris Chondrokoukis finished 12th in the high jump at the last Olympics and will be joined by Rio 2016 team-mate and sprinter Ramona Papaioannou.
Chondrokoukis was meant to compete at London 2012 for Greece but withdrew after testing positive for the banned substance stanozolol and receiving a two-year suspension, during which he switched allegiances to Cyprus.
Andri Christoforou also competed at Rio in the road cycling and is due to do the same in Minsk.
COC Board member Kalli Hadjiiosif will serve as Chef de Mission, while President Dinos Michaelides will lead the team.
"At a high-level competition, we want to be competitive first and, in some sports, such as shooting and gymnastics, to challenge for medals," said COC general director Olga Piperidou.
The second edition of the European Games are set to end on June 30.
More than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete across 15 sports.